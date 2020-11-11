A local veteran using his creative skills to honor other veterans on Veterans Day.
Doug Keller, who served in the United States Army from 1964-1967, completed a chalk work of art in Bay City that honors all branches of the U.S. military.
And even though Keller is a veteran himself, he wanted to make sure the work of art wasn’t about him, but all veterans.
“I hope they don’t forget the veterans. It’s more than about a sale of mattresses at some store. It’s the service, the time, and in some cases, the lives that they gave,” Keller said.
This is his 50th chalk art piece since the pandemic started.
