A Michigan non-profit group is supporting active-duty military members one yellow ribbon at a time.
An old oak tree near Holly Elementary School is wrapped in nearly 30 ribbons to honor an active duty service member from the area.
TV5 spoke with the man who started the mission James Golden, he is a Vietnam Veteran and volunteer at the Holly Area Veteran Resource Center.
“It’s kind of a dark and scary place the first time you’re in,” Golden said.
Golden feels there’s nothing more noble than serving your country and that’s why the Hometown Heroes project was created.
“These are our kids putting themselves in harm’s way, lets support them, let the whole country support them” Golden said.
When driving on East Holly Rd. in Holly you will see an oak tree covered with ribbons for every Holly area service person with their names and the branch of the military they serve.
Right now there are 29 ribbons on the tree and Golden said he hopes that number grows.
Golden said it doesn’t end with ribbons.
“The care packages will be sent out four times a year,” Golden said.
Golden and other volunteers are collecting donations to put in the care packages.
“It can be anything that you can put in a care package. Books, snacks, personal items, also letters and cards. Anything Holly or Michigan related is really kinda neat,” Golden said.
Students from Holly area schools will also be getting the chance to write their hometown heroes all across the world. Golden hopes this inspires others in other communities to do this too.
“It would thrill me to death and I’m sure many other people too. Let’s have the start and Fenton, Linden, Owosso, Green Bay, Albuquerque New Mexico, all over the country,” Golden said.
