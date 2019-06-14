Veterans Bridge in Bay City is open in both directions.
Eastbound Veterans opened Friday morning, according to Bay County alerts.
The bridge closed in both directions in May for repairs.
Westbound opened to traffic on June 7.
Veterans Bridge in Bay City is open in both directions.
Eastbound Veterans opened Friday morning, according to Bay County alerts.
The bridge closed in both directions in May for repairs.
Westbound opened to traffic on June 7.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.