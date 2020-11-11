A ceremony was held at the Saginaw County Veterans’ Memorial Plaza in Hoyt Park for Veterans Day on Wednesday.
The ceremony was a celebration of sacrifices made, honors earned, a nation protected.
Flags flew at the top of their poles to bear witness to the men and women fighting to bring the ideals and ideas of American freedom and justice into the focus of reality.
“All our brothers and sisters are here in arms. Thank you so much as always to our Honor Guard out here. They do a tremendous job,” said Adam Gonzalez, president of the Saginaw County Veterans’ Memorial Plaza.
A Gold Star mother laid one of the several ceremonial wreaths to give witness to the price paid.
This year’s keynote address was given by retired Marine Ryan Hageness.
“I grew up in a veteran household under my dad. It meant a lot to me to be the son of a veteran. And I’ve always had the utmost respect for veterans. And so being able to be one myself now, I feel like I’m in a very exclusive elite club,” Hageness said.
The plaza is known as a place for those who have not been able to tell their story, and to honor those taking the oath to defend America against all enemies at all cost.
“It’s just a day for our veterans to get together, whether you can walk, you can’t walk, you need a cane, you need a walker, for just one brief minute be recognized,” Gonzalez said.
