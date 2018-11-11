Local veterans and members of the community gathered at Hoyt Park in Saginaw to remember and honor those who fought for our freedom.
This year's special service on the 100th anniversary of World War I.
The keynote address was given by John Sanchez, who was born in Alma and grew up in the Mid-Michigan area.
Sanchez was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam war
“What they’ve done for us just not going into the military, but going in on their own volition and many died, give us this opportunity to take and do what we do today,” Sanchez said. “It is important that our young people know what those sacrifices have been and what they’re today.”
