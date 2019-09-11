The 5th annual Veterans Pantry Food Drive is helping those in need.
Members of the military and first responders will be at the Kroger Plaza, located at 4672 State St. in Saginaw Township.
The food drive runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A brief ceremony will be held at 8:46 a.m.
