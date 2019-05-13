A local event brought organizations together on Monday to provide veterans a one-stop shop to find out about the resources dedicated to helping them.
The Veterans' Resource Fair at the Kochville VFW post was hosted by Congressman John Moolenaar.
“Any time we can honor our veterans and assist them, whether it’s healthcare or job opportunities, we want to do that. They’ve served our country and we want to serve them,” Moolenaar said.
Those veterans were honored and assisted on Monday.
“When I was discharged, I was stuck,” said Robert Kenwrthy, Navy veteran.
Kenwrthy served in the Navy from 1986 through 1988. He has been trying to get his veteran’s identification card for a decade, so he can receive the benefits he is entitled to.
“The difficulties without the card is that you can’t apply for anything. You can go to the veteran’s hospital, but again, you have to get the card,” Kenwrthy said.
Thanks to Monday’s event, he was able to get all of the help he needed in one place. It made it possible for him to explore the medical benefits available for the injuries he received serving his country.
“Finally got my identification card that I’ve been working on for about 10 years,” Kenwrthy said.
This was the first Veterans' Resource Fair hosted by Moolenaar. He has helped hundreds of veterans receive their benefits and service medals they’ve earned.
Moolenaar says he would like to do more events like this in the future to serve those who have served.
“We’d like to do that. This is such a great turnout. They’re having a great time and exploring different opportunities,” Moolenaar said.
