"To date we have 1,341 self-reported exposure illnesses. And 30 reported deaths," Scott Welsch said. “We beg for assistance."
Welsch is a veteran who served at Karshi Khanabad air base in the early 2000s. It was formerly a base used by the Russians to store chemical weapons.
Soldiers were surrounded by green water and uranium in the soil. Like many K2 vets, years after serving Welsch developed chronic headaches, kidney stones and survived thyroid cancer.
"I have no family history of cancer, the timeline and symptoms are directly in line with my deployment to K2," Welsch said.
He and others affected by K2 testifyed Thursday in front of the congressional subcommittee on national security.
They asked for proper health care and action from Veteran Affairs and the Department of Defense.
"Members should receive lifetime health care and the appropriate treatment for VA disability rating," he said.
They also want the VA to reach out to veterans who served. Representative Stephen Lynch says the committee is taking this seriously and will get the job done.
"If they're resisting us, we're going to have to create our own registry in this committee,” Lynch said. “Just as the evidence piles up, it'll be irrefutable. That may compel the DOD and VA to cooperate. They have indicated they're gathering documents and, in several months, we'll get those. Let's just say I’m not encouraged by their lack of response."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.