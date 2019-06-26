As people get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with brilliant displays of fireworks across Mid-Michigan, some pets could be bracing for the worst.
“I’m getting at least a half dozen people coming in every day asking for sedatives or anti-anxiety medication,” said Dr. Chris Repke, owner of Pointe Animal Hospital in Fenton.
Repke said he has seen a recent uptick of animal owners coming in to get their pets some relief from the bangs and booms this time of year brings.
He said there are signs your pet might need additional help.
“The big things are if they are acting out, chewing on things, trying to break out, hiding under the bed, hiding under the couch,” Repke said.
The good news is there are many things you can do besides medication for an anxiety ridden cat or dog.
“First, try to limit their exposure to it. Keep the pets inside while the fireworks are going off. There are other things you can do. There are herbal type remedies and there’s also a thunder shirt. It’s basically like a T-shirt that provides comfort, makes them feel like they’re being swaddled,” Repke said.
In the instance that you do take your dog out during the fireworks, Repke said you should make sure your pet has an ID tag that contains updated and accurate information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.