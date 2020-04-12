COVID-19 spreading by the thousands. Even a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive.
It might make you wonder: if animals can get it what about my pets?”
“There has been evidence in a couple of domestic cats and the tiger at the New York zoo that very rarely it can infect the animal and cause some symptoms,” said Veterinarian Doctor Dan Deciechi. “It does not seem to take very well. It’s a very rare odd case.”
Deciechi with Fohey Animal Hospital in Clio. And he says even in those rare cases there’s some good news.
“There’s no evidence that dogs or cats can be transmitters,” Deciechi said.
So, it seems your cat can’t infect you. But practice good hygiene around your pets anyway.
“The virus can live on solid surfaces,” he said. “Theoretically you could cough or sneeze onto your dog, onto your dog’s collar, there is a potential for transmission there but that’s any solid surface.”
So, if you do show symptoms or test positive the recommendation is to let somebody else care for your pet in the meantime.
“If that’s not possible, then that owner should wash their hands and they should not hug and kiss or get intimately close with their pets,” Deciechi said.
