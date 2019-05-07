Traffic headaches are already occurring after the first day of the total closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City.
The shutdown was ordered by the Michigan Department of Transportation after crews determined ongoing repairs on one side of the bridge would take longer than initially expected.
“We can certainly understand motorists’ frustration. Nobody wants to see this many issues come up with multiple different construction projects,” said Jocelyn Hall, spokesperson for MDOT.
Hall is talking about the bridge closures in Bay City.
Residents recently dealt with the Liberty Bridge being closed. It has since reopened, but now Veterans Memorial Bridge is closed in both directions.
“It sucks,” one motorist said.
“Traveling around here makes it pretty difficult,” another driver said.
Hall said no one could anticipate holes forming on the Liberty Bridge in April. At the time that meant two bridges were fully or partially closed.
“There were some emergency closures and repairs that were needed while our project was already underway. So we know that it’s a huge inconvenience to motorists, but we certainly appreciate their patience when we make sure that all this work is done and done safely,” Hall said.
Hall said it’s important to get the Vets Bridge up to par because in the spring of 2020 an even bigger project will be taking place at the Lafayette Bridge.
“That’s when we fully reconstruct the Lafayette Street Bridge. So in this case it’s important for us to make sure that we have the Vets Bridge running as smoothly as possible. It will be carrying additional traffic beyond what it regularly sees when we have that Lafayette Bridge under construction over the next two summers,” Hall said.
Hall said it can’t be understated how crucial the work on Vets Bridge is right now.
“Having something occur with the Vets Bridge next summer when we’ve got the Lafayette Bridge under construction, that will certainly create some issues in town as most of those motorists have already seen over the last few weeks. And that’s something that we certainly want to try and avoid,” Hall said.
MDOT says Vets Bridge should reopen in June.
