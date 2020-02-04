Two local veterans are receiving the tools for flying the symbols of their sacrifice as a special gift.
Their service is being honored with the service of having a free flagpole installation for flying the colors they sacrificed their lives to protect.
Ron Hrubiak, Vietnam veteran, had been flying his flag on his back deck.
“Can’t believe somebody can do this for nothing. I mean, they are great people,” Hrubiak said.
Gary Tomlin, a Marine Corps veteran, said the gift feels like home.
“Being a true American and serving the country and making sure everything is kosher with all the people around, y’know, that everybody’s being safe,” Tomlin said. “I think it’s a great thing. Yeah, I think it’s a very great thing.”
The two veterans in Holly have been waiting for their turn for months for the free pole installation.
It finally happened on Tuesday, Feb. 4 during a heartwarming moment of giving back to the veterans. It was all thanks to Flagpoles Etc. and their Flags for Vets partnership.
“These are big installations for these people because they deserve anything they can get from anything and anyone in general. So I am highly dedicated to installing anyone’s flagpole. If you’re a veteran you can definitely call in and give us your documentation and we can set you up,” said Ethan Parks, with Flagpoles Etc.
Each of the flagpoles installed were free by Flagpoles Etc. They can run up to $600 with installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.