Young girls around the world inspired and empowered by a single moment. The swearing in of Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It makes me feel really excited because we never had a black vice president,” said 7-year-old Carrington Oliver.
“She will make a great vice president for the 4 years or the 8 years that she will be here,” said 10-year-old Zaiah Oliver.
Carrington and Zaiah are familiar with Vice President Harris
“She went to an HBCU,” Zaiah said. “I know that she’s a black south Asian and I know that she’s also a lawyer.”
“I know that her dad is Jamaican,” Carrington said.
And they say the elevation of Harris to one of the highest offices in the world shows them anything is possible.
“She inspires me to follow my dreams and to follow my goals,” Zaiah said.
Saginaw Valley State University student Amaya Bradley is still getting used to saying the words out loud
“Not just an African American but Asian American woman to be the VP,” Bradley said.
She says the historic moment was powerful.
“It was very emotional also because I see me up there, the representation,” Bradley said. “Having her and President Joe Biden in office now I believe a lot of things will change.”
For members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, having one of their own as vice president is an honor.
“It is beyond wonderful to say that the Vice President of the United States is my sorority sister,” said Dellisa Lewis.
And she says it also feels wonderful to see change in America
“A woman and a woman of color in the position of vice president actually shows that the pot is finally beginning to melt,” Lewis said.
