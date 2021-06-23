Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Detroit on Monday, June 28.
Her visit is part of the “We Can Do This” tour, which is a national tour highlighting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
No additional details about her visit have been released.
