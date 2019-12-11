Vice President Mike Pence will be in Mid-Michigan next week.
Pence will travel to Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The vice president will participate in a bus tour that stops in Saginaw and Battle Creek, according to President Donald Trump's campaign.
While in Saginaw, Pence is expected to deliver remarks at a Workers for Trump event.
Pence will then travel to Battle Creek where he will deliver remarks at the Merry Christmas Rally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.