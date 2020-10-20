Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Pence will host a "Make America Great Again" event in Waterford Township at 12:30 p.m.
The event will take place at Barnstormers. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
For information on general admission, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.