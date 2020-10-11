The Trump Campaign announced Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Michigan this week.
Pence is set to host a "Make America Great Again" event in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Pence will be at Lacks Entertainment at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and close at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.