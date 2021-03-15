A priest is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy at a local catholic school years ago. Now that alleged victim is coming forward, afraid this priest may be continuing his abuse.
A lawsuit is claiming an eight-year-old was drugged and raped during a spiritual formation counseling in 2010 at Bishop Kelley Catholic School in Lapeer.
“He suffers to this day. He suffers anxiety, crippling depression, he’s been hospitalized multiple times,” said Attorney Megan Bonanni.
Bonanni, who represented victims of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, represents the accuser who is now 18 years old and didn’t report his assault until 2018.
Now a federal lawsuit is being filed against the school, the parish and the archdiocese of Detroit, alleging they covered up Father Al Volskis’ sexual misconduct.
According to the lawsuit, Father Volskis gave the eight-year-old two blue pills during a private counseling in 2010, then raped him while saying prayers in Latin.
He told the boy not to tell anyone or he’d tell the devil to hurt his family.
The suit claims the diocese knew Father Volskis had a pattern of grooming and sexually abusing adults and children yet let him work at a school.
In 2011 another parishioner reported sexual misconduct from Father Volskis and the priest disappeared shortly afterward.
“Members of the school and parish were informed that Father Al had a family emergency,” Bonanni said.
However, according to the lawsuit a church employee told the reporting victim’s family Father Volskis was actually hiding out in the rectory, performing religious services.
It says he likely left the country shortly after July of that year. The archdiocese of Detroit says Father Volskis is now a priest in Lithuania.
“We’ve seen pictures of him interacting with children. That’s what’s motivating this family to come forward,” she said.
The archdiocese sent a statement saying they take sexual abuse complaints seriously. It says the first complaint about Father Volskis came in 2011 it was turned over to law enforcement.
The archdiocese continued to investigate and removed Father Volskis from the parish and restricted his ministries, he cannot represent himself as an archdiocesan priest.
The archdiocese says it notified the bishop overseeing father al in Lithuania and his file was turned over to the Attorney General's office in Michigan.
Bonanni says her client is hopeful justice will be served and that the lawsuit will give other victims courage to speak out.
