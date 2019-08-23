Troopers respond to ORV crash in Bay County
(Source: Michigan State Police - Bay Region Post)

Michigan State Police said the victim involved in an ORV crash has died.

MSP said they were on the scene of M-13 in Kawkawlin Township Thursday afternoon Aug. 22 for the crash.

FlightCare was on the scene to assist in this incident.

No further information was released.

