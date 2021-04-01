GENERIC: City of Flint Police badge
(Source: WNEM)

Detectives are looking for answers following a shooting that killed one person in Flint.

On March 31, police were sent to the 4000 block of Milbourne Ave. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

While the investigation continues, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Keith Bieganski at 810-701-0364. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

