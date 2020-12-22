A man died while undergoing surgery after he was injured from a shooting in November.
Officers responded to the Evergreen-Regency Apartments in Flint at 7:23 p.m. on Nov. 25 for reports of a shooting.
Police found the 30-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition, where he underwent immediate surgery.
Police said the man died on Monday, Dec. 21 during surgery related to the incident.
No suspects have been identified and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Tpr. Baxter (989) 545-9563 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
