The Mid-Michigan chiropractor that was charged with touching patients inappropriately, is being sued by one of his victims.
Charles Arthur Jackson, of Jackson Chiropractic Clinic in Grand Blanc, has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Potbury.
The alleged crimes took place between December 2018 and February 2019, according to officials.
Potbury said the original victim was a patient at Jackson’s office, and the alleged crimes took place at the office, located at 2455 Hill Road.
The alleged victim said she was humiliated as she was forced to expose her breasts and buttocks and fondled.
The victim has since filed a lawsuit against the chiropractor and his practice.
In the lawsuit she claims that Jackson placed his un-gloved hand between her legs, rubbing private parts for what he said was part of the examination.
The victim returned for another appointment in late January.
Her lawsuit claims Jackson requested the patient expose her breasts for his own sexual gratification and no legitimate medical reason. The lawsuit describes the assaults, up until her fifth and final appointment in late February.
It details how the victim attempted to leave the exam room when Jackson grabbed her breast, leaned in to kiss her neck, then said, “I’m sorry, that was for me.”
The lawsuit also states that after the last visit, Jackson contacted her and asked her to return for another visit on a day that the clinic was closed.
She said it was her therapist who persuaded her to file a criminal complaint.
Jackson faces two criminal sexual conduct charges. The lawsuit adds more allegations including assault and battery, negligence, invasion of privacy, and false imprisonment.
TV5 reached out to Jackson’s lawyer, the same lawyer who was hired to represent former sports doctor Larry Nassar, she had no comment.
