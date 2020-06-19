One person has died, another person is seriously hurt after a single-car rollover crash on I-75.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened on northbound I-75 between mile markers 238 and 239 just south of the Roscommon exit.
The passenger, 24-year-old Ekaterina Carter from Roseville was killed in the crash.
The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Roseville was seriously injured. She was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said the initial investigation found the vehicle left the road and as the driver tried to correct the vehicle rolled multiple times, ejecting both people inside.
Intoxicants and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, troopers said.
The roadway has reopened after being closed for some time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.