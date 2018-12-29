Police have identified the victim that was killed in small plane crash in Chesaning.
Saginaw County Deputies arrived at Showboat Park at about 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.
The plane struck a building during the crash.
Witnesses told deputies that the engine cut out and the plane came nearly straight down.
The sheriff's office identified him as William Charles Burns, an 83-year-old man from Vernon.
Lt. Gomez with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said with the government shut down in place, FAA has been contacted and said it will have a plan in place for what it can do.
Burns was the only person inside the plane.
The plane is owned by Fly Ride in Owosso.
