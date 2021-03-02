The victim of a Flint stabbing is in critical condition and the suspect is in custody.
It happened at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 3600 block of Stonegate Drive in Flint. Police responded to the scene in reference to a stabbing.
The victim, Timothy Zine Bell, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Michigan State Police said.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
