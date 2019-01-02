If you live in Isabella County and have been the victim of a porch pirate, the sheriff’s department wants to talk to you.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking for potential victims who have had items stolen from front doors or porches over the holiday season.
If you were expecting a package to be delivered, but it wasn’t; even if you’ve had it replaced by the company, the department wants to talk to you.
The sheriff’s office says it has several unclaimed items.
You can reach the department at 989-772-5911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.