Officers from multiple local police agencies responded to a call in Grand Blanc Township that turned out to be a false report.
Grand Blanc Township Police Lt. Matt Simpson said they received a call from a man stating he had shot his wife.
“It was the Grand Blanc Township Police Department and they said, ‘we got a call that you shot and killed your wife and you’re barricaded and you’re threatening to kill your children,’” said David Zacker, Grand Blanc Township resident.
That happened to Zacker Thursday night when police surrounded his home.
“I was ordered to come out with my hands up. Don’t make any sudden moves. And I was thinking, OK, this is a joke. This can’t be happening,” he said.
The police were not joking.
Zacker said police arrested him along with his wife temporarily as his home was searched.
"Luckily nobody was hurt," Simpson said. "It was a horrible waste of resources."
Zacker said when police confirmed it was a false alarm an officer told him he may have been “swatted.”
Swatting is an internet crime someone commits when they know someone is online. They find that person’s address and call the police falsely accusing them of a serious crime.
“We were doing a live stream on YouTube. I have a very popular YouTube channel and I have thousands and thousands of subscribers,” Zacker said.
Grand Blanc Township Police Sgt. Scott Theede said these types of calls are becoming far too common.
“So what they’re looking at is that they’re building up an audience watching the person who they are calling on, so when the police respond they can watch it online,” Theede said.
Theede said they are still trying to determine if this call was swatting, but what the caller did was highly illegal.
There are serious consequences for people that makes these fake calls.
Theede said it’s a federal offense and the suspect can end up in prison.
“The person that did this needs to be brought to justice,” Zacker said.
Township officers were joined in the response by Michigan State Police and Grand Blanc Police.
Saginaw Police said they also had a fake call Wednesday when a handful of 11-year-olds on a school bus called to falsely claim a shooter near the intersection of Bay and Weiss. It is unclear if the kids will be charged with any crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.