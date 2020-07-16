The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash.
Deputies were sent to a car fire in a ditch on Fairgrove Road, near Vassar Road in Gilford Township, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:25 a.m.
An MMR ambulance was en route to another call when they found the burning vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was westbound on Fairgrove Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree, then caught on fire.
The driver was the only person located inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
DNA samples confirmed the victim was Ashley Mikowski, a 32-year-old woman from Bay City.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call Det. Scott Jones at (989) 673-8161 ext. 2233.
