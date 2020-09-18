The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Flint Township pasted away from his injuries.
Roy Anhony Welch, a 64-year-old man from Flint, died Friday morning, Sept. 18 at a local hospital.
Police said they arrested the person believed to be the driver of the Chrysler 300 that struck Welch.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Police were called to Ballenger Highway, just south of Flushing Road, for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
The victim was taken to the local hospital for treatment and was listed in serious condition at the time.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Chevrolet Malibu and Chrysler 300 believed involved in the incident were found after media coverage and community members coming forward with information, Flint Township police said.
Detectives will forward their investigation to the prosecutor's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.