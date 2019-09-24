A former student of the school administrator and coach who is facing allegations of inappropriate contact with former students is speaking out.
On Monday, Sept. 23, Dave Davis resigned as the assistant principal and athletic director at Goodrich Schools. His resignation comes after he was accused of grooming and soliciting students for nude photos.
In a TV5 investigation, we dug into Davis’s past and found that Goodrich isn’t the only local school district where Davis has faced complaints of inappropriate behavior.
TV5 spoke with Sagen Isham, one of the alleged accusers in an exclusive interview.
“I was a really, really good kid,” Isham said.
Isham was a parent’s dream.
“I was president of the Garden Club, I played varsity sports, I was on National Honor Society,” Isham said.
Now she refuses to step foot inside the high school that once gave her a diploma.
“This tarnished everything for me,” Isham said.
She said that’s because of Davis. He was a coach of several sports and secretary in the Atherton School District for much of the 2000s and was Isham’s coach for years.
“I had a pretty close relationship with Dave, my parents, mostly my dad was friends with him. I played sports year-round and he was my basketball coach,” Isham said.
She said an incident her senior year in 2006 involving Coach Davis compelled her to come forward two years later which ignited an investigation into Davis’s actions.
In a 2008 letter obtained by TV5 through a Freedom of Information Act request, Atherton’s Superintendent detailed for the school board what his investigation found.
The letter states 17-year-old senior at Atherton told school officials about a Piston’s Basketball game Davis invited her to. The girl stated Davis gave her alcohol at his house and then they left for the game.
Isham said that 17-year-old girl was her.
“I remember he made a couple comments to me that he could see my underwear, or he tried to put his arm around my chair at the game, and I kinda got uncomfortable and shrug it off and move away,” Isham said.
The uncomfortable feeling she said she shrugged off during the game escalated when they returned to Davis’s home.
“He put his hand on my shoulder when I had my back turned and moved my bra strap and jersey down, I was wearing a basketball jersey, and kinda turned around and pulled out his wallet and put money on the table and said how much?” Isham said.
Those details are consistent with the information given to the school investigators in 2008.
Isham said she panicked and got out of there and went to a friend’s house.
“I was so embarrassed and ashamed, and also not sure what to do. This man was friends with my father, I had to see him the next day at school,” Isham said.
It took her two years to find the strength to tell her dad.
“I told him, and he was shocked, and he looked at me and said I can’t tell anybody about this. I have to go forward with this, and I said, dad do whatever you have to do,” Isham said.
When confronted by school officials with the allegations, Davis admitted to taking her to the game but denied ever supplying alcohol, touching her or propositioning her with money.
The superintendent recommended the Board of Education terminate Davis, and he resigned a week later.
“Nobody prepares young girls for this sort of thing and how to handle it. Schools don’t teach girls to prioritize feeling safe over being nice and that’s a problem,” Isham said.
A problem that surfaced at another school.
An investigation at Goodrich Area Schools obtained by TV5 claims Davis used his position as Assistant Principal and Athletic Director to identify and groom students who he would later approach, offering to purchase naked photographs of the students.
Isham believes this all could’ve been prevented.
“It breaks my heart for those young girls. It makes me really angry that the school I went to and spent so much time allowed him to leave without a trace and allowed him to go to the next school,” Isham said.
Just like Atherton, the Interim Superintendent at Goodrich recommended the board terminate Davis to which Davis also resigned before that decision could be made.
“It’s another slap on the wrist. How many times can you slap this person on the wrist for doing the same thing to young girls,” Isham said.
TV5 have reached out to Davis and his attorney. His attorney would only say Davis resigned from Goodrich for personal reasons.
