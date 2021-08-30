There will be no charges for a former Goodrich athletic director and vice principal accused of grooming former students.
After a two-year-long investigation, the attorney general's office said there wasn't enough evidence to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
"Men need to be held accountable for their poor behavior. For abuse and manipulation of women, especially young women,” Sagen Isham said.
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the alleged conduct described in this case is reprehensible and concerning, but still announced on Friday that Dave Davis wouldn't see charges after being accused of grooming and preying on students after graduation.
Sagen Isham said she was one of his victims before he moved on to Goodrich.
"At a time when everything happened in Atherton. I was promised by the Atherton school board, superintendent, police involved at the time, that Davis would never work at another school or with young you or with young women again. I was lied to,” Isham said.
In 2006, when Isham was just 17 years old, Davis was her Atherton high school basketball coach. That's when she said he took her and other players to a Pistons game, gave them alcohol and claims he made an inappropriate proposition when they returned to Davis’s house after the game.
"He put money down on the table and said if you want to take off your clothes, this is yours. And I just remember feeling shocked and appalled and crying and running over a friend’s house,” Isham said.
After Isham told her father about the incident, Davis resigned and was hired at Goodrich High School. In 2019, Davis resigned again after he was accused of grooming and soliciting students for nude photos, and that's when Nessel got involved.
Nessel said that there is not enough evidence to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, a disappointing outcome for Isham.
"Trying to find a way to take this anger that we have right now and turn it into good. And the only way that we can really see that happening is trying to change some of the laws. Around the stuff for the way women come forward and the protections they have,” Isham said.
Isham worries that the victims in the recent case had trouble speaking publicly about what happened.
"And those girls I say we have your back. You have an army of women behind you. Who support you, believe you, I want to see him being brought to justice,” Isham said.
TV5 reached out to the attorney general’s office about this case her office denied an interview.
