A victim is speaking out after being injured in a shooting on New Year’s Eve.
"He pulled his gun out, I screamed for my boss, and then he said it again and I still didn't understand him and then he shot me,” Ariana Flynn said about harrowing moments before the shooting at a Saginaw Family Dollar on Genesee Avenue near Hess Street.
Flynn was getting ready to close shop for the night when the suspect, as seen on video, helped her with the carts, followed her in, and shot her in the face.
"I couldn't tell if it was from my head or my face, but I was lying in a pool of my own blood,” Flynn said.
The 18-year-old was taken to Covenant Hospital, cleaned up, then transported to University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Her dad, Jon Magee, had to have a friend drive him up from Indiana.
"Shock, anger, extreme sadness, I didn't know what to expect. I hadn't seen any pictures of her, I just knew she had gotten shot in the face and that it, in my mind, it was probably a whole lot worse than what it actually was when I got there, which was a big relief,” Magee said.
According to Magee, Flynn is going to make a full recovery, but while her physical scars heal, she has a mental battle on her hands.
"Any loud noises really scares me, and I can, I can sleep but I have nightmares really bad from it. Like just simply the door closing makes me shake really hard because it scares me,” Flynn said.
The bullet went in by her right nostril and out behind her right ear, and she had some fractures in her cheek bone, a small bone removed from her back jaw, and a fragment pulled out behind her ear.
If Flynn hadn't turned at the last second, the shot might have caused more serious injury.
"It was definitely not a sight that I have ever wanted to see, not how I wanted to see, or come up and see my daughter, laying in a hospital bed with bruises and blood all over her,” Magee said.
State police are still investigating. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
Both Flynn and her father want the suspect to turn themselves in.
