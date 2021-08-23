A man suffered a minor injury after being stabbed in Saginaw Sunday night.
The man was stabbed in the thigh area, according to police.
Officers were sent to the 1100 block of S. Niagara on Aug. 22 for the incident.
Police believe this was a domestic-related incident and are investigating.
