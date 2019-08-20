The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is identifying those killed in a small plane crash.
The crash happened about 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 20 near the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell Township.
The sheriff's office said a single-engine, four-passenger Aero Commander was attempting to land when it crashed.
A 68-year-old man from Webberville, James Tafralian, and a 64-year-old man from Chelsea, Philip Henry Colmer, were on board and did not survive the crash.
The airport said a plane was down at the end of their runway.
The airport was temporarily shut down for a few hours while crews investigated.
According to the FAA, the investigation has been handed over to the National Transportation Safety Board.
