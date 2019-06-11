A Michigan Corrections Officer has been charged with assaulting two inmates in two separate incidents.
And now surveillance video has been released showing what happened in one of those cases.
In video from inside the Macomb County Jail last year, on Sept. 23, you can see the inmate sitting in a cell with his hands above his head.
You see Sergeant James Stanley walk into the cell and deploy a Taser, causing the suspect to scream in pain.
Then multiple people rush in behind the officer as they work together to tackle the inmate to the ground.
"Obviously with the Taser, you can clearly see that that kind of exceeds the standard of excessive force so that's a big issue," said Todd Flood, Former Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor.
The other charges stem from something that happened on July 11, 2018.
Prosecutors said Stanley allegedly pushed an inmate’s head into a chair with such force it caused him to get a bloody and swollen nose.
