“I’ve never, one, heard of this happening anywhere before,” said Auburn Hills Lt Ryan Gagnon.
First porn playing on a billboard by the freeway. Now surveillance video of two people breaking into the shack below the billboard to upload pornographic images.
"In this particular incident we had a local billboard basically run by a system on site that is not staffed with anybody which obviously creates the perfect storm, or somebody was able to have access to it," Gagnon said.
Wearing Hazmat like disguises, Auburn Hills Police say two people broke into the shack and uploaded porn to a laptop that displays images on that billboard.
"The initial reaction was How do we shut this thing down?"
Auburn Hills Police started getting calls around 11 p.m. on Saturday about porn playing on the billboard along I-75 near N-59.
Within 30 minutes police were in contact with the company that was able to remotely disable the billboard.
"We're concerned, one that this video was played on the freeway billboard of all things, displayed out to people that I'm sure took exception to what they saw that night," Gagnon said.
The billboard is owned by the Toronto-based company Triple Investment Group, which acquired the single billboard when it purchased the Silver Dome.
The company is cooperating with police. Now investigators are hoping you’ll do the same.
"We want to seek the public's help in trying to identify these two individuals responsible for what turned out to be maybe a prank or a funny joke because it became a little more serious by breaking into a building."
