Video shows hundreds crowded together at Diamond Lake in Cass County

Videos circulating on social media show hundreds of people splashing around in close proximity at Diamond Lake Sandbar in Cass County.
The video does not show any of the attendees following social distancing guidelines and no masks are visible.
The Sandbar at Diamond Lake is a popular party spot for boaters and beachgoers for Fourth of July and summer parties.
The Cass County party was one of many nationwide that drew young people in the masses to celebrate Fourth of July with little to no regard for coronavirus precautions.
The parties also took place at a time when coronavirus cases are seeing a resurgence — both nationally and in Michigan.
After a steady decline in both total confirmed cases and COVID-19 deaths, Michigan is beginning to see its numbers creep back up.
