Police in Rockwood, Michigan are looking for a man accused of walking out of a pet store with a python in his pants.
Emily Scheiwe and Callie McLeroy genuinely love the pets inside “I Love My Pets”.
There are a lot of stories about Captain Bunn, and Angelo, but there’s never been a story quite like this.
“I’ve never had anyone steal an animal, especially a four-foot girthy python,” said Scheiwe.
Last week a man came in asking about snakes.
He also wanted to buy a rat.
And when Emily left him alone for a moment, surveillance cameras caught him stealing the snake, by hiding it down his pants.
And although it’s clear now, nobody thought that’s what happened. When the employees realized Pasta the python was missing, they thought he escaped.
“We were thinking about it. We were just like, there’s no way he could just be missing,” said McLeroy.
So, the employees went back through the video.
“The first time we watched, I was like, no, that didn’t happen. I was like, play it back. We had to watch it a couple of times before we were like, oh my god. He just put it in his pants,” Scheiwe said.
“Did he just do that? And then we see him walking around after and we’re just like, how is he doing that,” McLeroy remarked.
In fact, the man walked around the store for close to four minutes.
He even paid $6 for the rat but walked out with a hundred dollars’ worth of snake.
“I would not be that calm with a giant four-and-a-half-foot python down my pants,” McLeroy said.
“I wish it would have bit him. I think that it would’ve made for a much better video if it would’ve bit him,” Scheiwe said.
