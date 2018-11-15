Video has been released that shows the Grand Rapids Police Department taking down a murder suspect named Adam Nolin.
Nolin was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, Tia Randall, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in a home in Wyoming. She left behind two children.
Following the shooting, police said Nolin took off.
He was later spotted, and chased onto northbound U.S. 131.
That’s when investigators said he crashed his pickup truck, got out, and started running, all while shooting at police.
A Grand Rapids Police Officer in a vehicle ran Nolin down, ending the situation.
Video from a witness in a nearby office building showed the scene from above when Nolin was hit.
He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is now awaiting trial for Randall’s murder, as well as evading police and assault with intent to murder.
