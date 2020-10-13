The Michigan Department of Corrections has launched a new way for Michiganders to visit those incarcerated.
The new video visitation pilot will connect families safely during the pandemic.
Video visitation successfully started on Monday at the Parnall Correctional Facility.
Online scheduling began on Tuesday at G. Robert Cotton Correction Facility with video visitation expected to start there at the end of the week.
The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) said the pilot will be rolled out to five other facilities in the next month, including:
- Chippewa Correctional Facility
- Ionia Correctional Facility
- Richard A. Handlon and Women’s Huron Valley correctional facilities
- Duane Waters Health Center
- C-Unit of Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center.
“Contact with friends and family is so important to the prison population, that’s why we worked hard to explore new technologies that could allow them to connect with their loved ones during this time,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “This is one step we are taking to safely restore contact between prisoners and their families, while protecting the health and well-being of everyone at our facilities. Video visitation will not replace contact visiting in the future, but it is a safe option we can proceed with during the pandemic.”
Visits last 20 minutes long and each visit costs $3.20, which must be paid for in advance by the person scheduling it.
The visit must be scheduled 72 to 48 hours in advance.
When the pilot is complete, the department said it plans to offer video visitation and online scheduling at all correctional facilities statewide.
Out of the safety for staff, prisoners, and the public, MDOC suspended visitation at correctional facilities statewide on March 13.
No date has been set yet for when in-person visiting will continue as MDOC continues to monitor the coronavirus across the state.
