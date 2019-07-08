After 50 years, a Vietnam veteran finally received his high school diploma.
“I’m overjoyed. It’s a dream come true,” said William Schaard, who is receiving his high school diploma.
It’s been more than 50 years since Schaard was supposed to graduate high school. Instead, he went to war.
“Never would I have dreamed this would happen, always wanted it and thought about going back and getting my diploma but I never did it,” Schaard said.
Schaard, 70, dropped out of Frankenmuth High School to serve his country in the Marine Corps.
On June 8, he returned to his former high school where they gave him an honorary diploma. He said he regrets not getting it at the time, but said it was the best option he had for a better life back then.
“I was 18 and we were very poor, and my dad was abusive. He was a World War II veteran, so I ended up moving out and joining the Marine Corps,” Schaard said.
He said he was inspired by other Mid-Michigan vets who recently got their diploma.
TV5 introduced you to Jimmy Sequin in May. He dropped out of Midland High School 53 years ago to become a Marine in the Vietnam War.
“I didn’t know there was legislation that in the state of Michigan for all Vietnam vets that dropped out to be able to get their diploma,” Schaard said.
Schaard said he was always a little uneasy about not having a high school diploma, but thankfully not anymore.
He hopes to encourage other veterans to get one too.
“You can get your diploma. You should research it and find out. Call your high school and talk to your superintendent. There is government regulations that say you can get it. I think it’s really inspiring to be able to do that,” Schaard said.
