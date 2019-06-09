Vietnam veteran statue unveiled at Veterans Freedom Park

After a four year long wait, the Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison is finally welcoming home its newest statue.
The bronze statue featuring a Vietnam war soldier and his combat canine was unveiled in front of hundreds.
Vietnam air force veteran Gale Bensinger was one of them.
“I never realized there were so many veterans here in this community,” Bensinger said. “It’s just unreal.”
It’s the community that raised more than $33,000 to create the new statue in a true grass-roots effort.
“We had no grant money, we had nothing,” said Maye Tessner-Rood, the statue project coordinator. “This has been the $5 donations, the Rosie the Riveter campaign, and then 100 Ladies $100 kicked our second year off.”
Despite the hard work and countless fundraisers, Tessner-Rood said it was well worth it to finally watch the Vietnam veteran’s reactions.
“Had tears in my eyes, I was emotional as I still am,” Tessner-Rood said.
It was also emotional for the Vietnam veterans that remembered not only the fallen but the more than 4,000 sentry dogs that also never made it home.
“All units had security dogs of some sort all the air bases in Vietnam did,” Bensinger said. “They had them on the Bush so I think it’s an all-around statue for the Vietnam vets, I really do.”
