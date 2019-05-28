He is a veteran, a grandfather, and now he’ll be a high school graduate.
Jimmey Sequin, 71, dropped out of Midland High School 53 years ago to become a Marine in the Vietnam War.
“This war, when we got out it was so ugly. Nobody really talked about it,” Sequin said.
He worked at General Motors for 30 years and he has nine grandkids, but he never got his high school diploma. It wasn’t until he spoke to Midland High School students for Veteran’s Day that the staff hatched the plan to award him a diploma at Wednesday’s ceremony.
“This is the best thing we could do for him for fighting for our country and going out there for us. I just feel honored that he’d accept our invitation,” Midland High School Assistant Principal Julie Villano said.
Sequin said he is just honored to be walking with the rest of the class of 2019.
“It really hasn’t kicked in yet. People say, ‘what are you gonna do tomorrow?’ I said, ‘good God, I don’t know. I’ve never done this before,’” Sequin said.
Sequin also has a grandkid who is graduating next week from a different school.
“And I said, ‘I’m gonna graduate before you this year.’ Because he doesn’t graduate for another week,’” Sequin said.
Now Sequin has a lot on his mind, like college.
“I’m not sure where I want to go to college. I’m not sure what I want to be when I grow up yet,” Sequin said.
But he is sure of one thing. He is excited to throw the hat.
“Fifty-three years to get here, but I’m finally here,” Sequin said.
Midland High staff said they will have a special salute for Sequin at the ceremony.
