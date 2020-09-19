The Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN) will be holding a candlelight vigil to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The vigil will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 in front of the Midland County Courthouse, located at 301 W. Main St. in Midland.
“People across the nation were heartbroken last night when we heard of the death of Justice Ginsburg. The women of America owe Ruth Bader Ginsburg an enormous debt of gratitude,” said Allison Wilcox, WOMAN leadership team member, and vigil organizer. “We must work hard to uphold the ideals of equality and justice that she dedicated her life to.”
Organizers said facemasks and social distancing are mandatory.
Community members are also urged to bring candles.
