Several people gathered in Flint at the Chevy Commons for a vigil on the same day George Floyd is being laid to rest.
The vigil was organized for all victims of police brutality.
“It’s pretty amazing to see so many people across the country standing together in unison,” said LaShaya Darisaw, event organizer.
“It is wonderful to see people come together in solidarity. And really acknowledge that fact that we need some real policy changes,” said Eqypt Otis, event organizer.
People are calling for changes in both policy and culture.
Organizers are hoping that the vigil will bring an end to systematic racism and police brutality.
The organizers said they chose to hold the vigil at the Chevy Commons because it is the same place where the Flint Sit Down Strike was held in 1937.
“That happened in the 1930s and yet here we are fighting for some of the same causes. Even though that was against a company, we’re having the same issues,” Darisaw said.
The organizers said they want people to be held accountable and they want actual change, they do not want another George Floyd situation.
“I’m hoping after the media has left and the next story has gone, that people continue to work together,” Darisaw said.
