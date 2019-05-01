Family and friends of a young woman killed in Bridgeport Township gathered in Saginaw to hold a vigil in her honor.
Leea Jamerson, 20, was shot and killed at a party on April 28th in Bridgeport Township. Police said another woman was shot but survived.
Minister Wesley Willis is sad but said that he is not surprised to be at another vigil for a young person killed by gun violence.
“Saginaw, we gotta get it together,” Min. Willis said. “How many more times do we have to do that for a sense of life being taken away?”
To honor Jamerson, her family and friends sent balloons into the sky. One of her closest friends said it seemed like the right thing to do since Jamerson was remembered for having an uplifting spirit.
“Her laughter, her energy, being there for us whenever we needed her, her energy, yes her goofiness,” Lanya Whittington, Jamerson’s best friend said.
Whittington said that Jamerson was studying to be a certified nursing assistant and had just finished her classes before her life was taken.
Jamerson leaves behind her parents, siblings, and many friends.
Min. Willis said Jamerson’s death is yet another example of the dire change that is needed.
“It’s gonna take a lot of prayer for this family because another young person has lost their life to gun violence and the question is when is it gonna stop,” Min. Willis said.
