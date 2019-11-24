Several words of prayer were shared Sunday evening at Saginaw High School during the vigil of 20-year-old India Mackey from Saginaw.
According to authorities, Mackey was shot and killed last week by her boyfriend, 18-year-old Kevin Dixon, after she recorded him loading bullets into a handgun and threatening to shoot her.
All this happened just after her 20th birthday.
But in Mackey’s honor, the community came together at the high school where she graduated to mourn and reminisce on her life.
“I thank God for the people and the love that’s being shown,” said Sabrina Mackey, India’s mother.
Sabrina said she was overwhelmed by all of the support shown at the vigil.
She hopes it raises awareness for an even bigger issue surrounding domestic violence.
“From here, Pontiac, all over to come together to help with this domestic violence situation because it needs to stop,” Sabrina said.
It's a message reiterated by India’s father, Joseph Polk, pleading for those suffering from domestic abuse to speak up and go to someone rather than face it alone.
“You know let your fathers protect you, let your uncles, your brothers, you know let the community protect you,” Polk said. “Go to somebody, tell somebody, somebody will help you because they don’t want to see this ending.”
The event at the high school was also organized by India’s older sister, Isis, who said that while her sister was loved in the community, she never expected a turnout quite like this.
“It made me feel very happy, you know I know she was very loved but to see everybody come together like this, it just means a lot,” Isis said.
A public visitation for India Mackey will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Chapel in Saginaw.
