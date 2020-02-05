A local vigilante says he has no plans to stop his crusade against alleged child predators, even though police say taking the law into your own hands can be dangerous.
The vigilante is the man behind OG Rages, a YouTube account featuring videos of the man's interactions with people he says are child predators. In the videos, the vigilante pretends to be a teenager.
The man, who wishes to keep his identity a secret, spoke to TV5 after one of his videos led to an arrest. He said his goal is to shame people that prey on young kids.
“Making people think twice about actually meeting up with children,” the vigilante said.
One of those encounters was taped last week in Bay City.
The man in the video said his name was Jim and that he was 40 years old.
But Caro Police said he is actually 47-year-old Jeffery Bader, a Tuscola County resident.
Bader is now charged with using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
The vigilante said he’s glad to know Bader will have to face the legal process.
“It’s a shame that he had to do this, to be caught but I feel like I did the right thing,” the vigilante said.
Even though the video resulted in Bader facing criminal charges, law enforcement officials said they discourage vigilante justice.
“If you’re in a chat room somebody could say that they’re someone, but it could be somebody else. They could be setting you up to victimize you,” said Captain Nathan Webster with the Bay City Department of Public Safety. “Contact us first. Get law enforcement involved right away.”
Webster said the confronting someone is dangerous enough and getting into their car is even worse.
“What’s to stop that person from locking to doors and taking off with you in it,” Webster said.
The vigilante said he has no plans to stop his crusade anytime soon.
“Anybody watching this, you know I hope you think twice about what you do. Because it’s not going to be pretty, especially when you get exposed,” the vigilante said.
Bader is due back in court on February 12, 2020.
