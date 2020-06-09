Relief efforts continue in Mid-Michigan weeks after historic flooding ravaged the area.
Village leaders are praising business owners and families for sticking together.
"We've done a lot of work to remove the major debris that was in the way of people beginning their recovery or their next step," said Dolores Porte.
Porte is the Village of Sanford president. Tuesday, she gave an update on the community's long road back from historic flooding three weeks ago.
Porte says she's getting a lot of questions from her residents.
"Will FEMA come and make money available to help rebuild? What other resources are available such as the USDA or the Habitat for Humanity?” she said. “So, people are really seeking out now what resources will be available for them to decide the next step."
Despite all the damage, Porte says the people of Sanford are sticking together. She's optimistic this town will be back.
"So far it seems like a lot of the businesses do plan to stay,” she says. “They're just talking about how to fund that, even talking about having some street festivals, et cetera."
Porte says that commitment is a testament to the tight knit small place that Sanford is. She says there's a lot of history here that has laid the foundation for a better tomorrow.
"Eventually there's water back in the lakes and so that it continues to be a recreational area, but we still have the rail trail, we have cross country skiing, mountain biking, there's a lot of recreation,” she said. “But the hope is that the community continues to strive and thrive for the future."
