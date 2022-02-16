The Chesaning village attorney has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a downtown building that partially collapsed in December.
The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Greg Schankin from Macomb County to clean up the remains of the brick building and repay the village for costs incurred for the public health and safety emergency, as stated by Village President Matthew Hoover.
“Mr. Schankin had ample warning and time to prevent this disaster – and he failed to do so,” Hoover said. “The circumstances that endangered the public, damaged the neighboring building and our beloved Kiwanis Park, and left an eyesore in our beautiful downtown cannot be excused. It was an act of gross negligence that could have been avoided and this absentee owner should be held accountable.”
The building site is on the corner of Broad Street and Front Street. The village states it tried to condemn and demolish the building in 2021, but Schankin challenged it in court. The back wall partially collapsed on Dec. 22, and Schankin failed to respond or repair the damage, according to the village.
A structural engineer, hired by Chesaning, declared the building a public safety hazard and the village demolished the building.
“The lawsuit, which was filed in Saginaw County Circuit Court, seeks to hold Schankin liable for his negligence, the nuisance caused, and for violating the International Property Maintenance Code,” said James Wickman, village administrator for Chesaning. “Schankin refused to correct an obviously unsafe condition, address the partial collapse, or clean up the mess. Chesaning will not stand back and allow a neglectful property owner to tarnish the safety or tranquility of our Village.”
Kiwanis Park sits next to the old building on the southeast corner of Broad Street and Front Street. Victor Shapley donated the land to the village in 2015. In 2016, the Chesaning Kiwanis Club adopted the park to build a community garden in memory of Louise Shapley, which was all lost or damaged by the collapse, according to the village of Chesaning.
